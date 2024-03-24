House speaker juggles committee vacancies

Thanks to a rash of early member departures, House Speaker Mike Johnson is now faced with the unexpected task of having to restaff key committee roles more than halfway into the 118th Congress.

In the coming weeks, Republicans will need to select new leaders for two prominent committees, as well as fill at least a half dozen current or forthcoming vacancies on panels that handle everything from foreign affairs to oversight of the U.S. intelligence community.

The Speaker’s office told Semafor they’ll decide on at least one replacement this week, but declined to say which one.

The House Steering Committee will play a hand in picking the replacements, with outsized input from Johnson, who holds more votes than the rest of the Steering Committee members.

“We’re working on all these things,” Johnson said when asked by Semafor last week about filling vacancies. “I’m not going to talk about it now, we’ve got to fund the government.”