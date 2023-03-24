Nordic countries agree to develop joint air force operations

The countries’ plan will follow a NATO framework. Norway and Denmark are already members of the multinational defense alliance, but Sweden and Finland are still awaiting a decision on their acceptance.

Both countries applied to join NATO following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, but their approval has been held up as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan refuses to agree to their admission.

On Thursday, Ankara agreed to allow Finland membership, but has held out on approving Sweden over concerns the country is too friendly to groups Turkey views as terrorists.

NATO members must agree unanimously for new countries to be adopted into the alliance.