Nordic countries agree to develop joint air force operations
The News
The air force commanders of four Nordic countries agreed on a plan to operate their fighter jets as one fleet.
Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark will develop a “common Nordic Warfighting Concept for Joint Air Operations,” they said in a press release shared with Semafor, adding that the operation will be developed using NATO frameworks.
Know More
The four countries plan to integrate their air command and control operations, and combine their education and training exercises after meeting to sign the agreement last week.
Norwegian-language news site Aftenposten noted that the combined forces will operate 250 modern-combat aircraft, rivaling numbers seen in European superpowers like the U.K. and France.
Step Back
The countries’ plan will follow a NATO framework. Norway and Denmark are already members of the multinational defense alliance, but Sweden and Finland are still awaiting a decision on their acceptance.
Both countries applied to join NATO following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, but their approval has been held up as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan refuses to agree to their admission.
On Thursday, Ankara agreed to allow Finland membership, but has held out on approving Sweden over concerns the country is too friendly to groups Turkey views as terrorists.
NATO members must agree unanimously for new countries to be adopted into the alliance.