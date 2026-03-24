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White House, Senate Republicans eye DHS funding deal

Mar 24, 2026, 5:11am EDT
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Katie Britt
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Senate Republicans are nearing a deal with the White House to reopen most of the Department of Homeland Security after Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, visited with President Donald Trump and other administration officials Monday evening.

It would likely involve a funding agreement with Democrats to reopen most of DHS, except for certain buckets of immigration enforcement.

There’s a wrinkle, though: The more money in the deal for Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations, the more changes to immigration enforcement that Democrats will insist on, a Democratic senator said.

Trump also wants assurances that portions of the voter ID and citizenship verification bill can move — likely in a party-line budget reconciliation bill.

Still, Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins said she’s “optimistic” that DHS will be funded “by the end of the week.”

Burgess Everett
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