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White House eyes Iran war exit even as attacks perist

Mar 23, 2026, 6:50am EDT
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A guard in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

The Trump administration may be weighing an off-ramp in the Iran war, even as it presses on with its campaign.

US President Donald Trump said Washington was “very close to meeting our objectives” and potentially “winding down” proceedings, but his list of objectives is much reduced, The New York Times noted.

Talk of overthrowing the regime has been dropped, and his goals for ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions watered down. Signals from Washington remain inconsistent: Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t reopen.

Still, Trump’s key Middle East envoys are reportedly laying groundwork for potential peace talks, with messages passed between Washington and Tehran via intermediaries.

Tom Chivers
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