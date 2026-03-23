Venture capital flows to Africa surge in 2025

Venture capital flows to Africa soared last year, the latest sign the continent’s economies are being shaped by investment, not aid. VC funds ploughed around $4 billion into African economies in 2025, up around fourfold from 2020 levels, helping to mint several new unicorns. T

he surge points to investor appetite to tap into the huge, largely underserved market, but also the sudden shift in foreign finance flows to Africa: Since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term, Washington has replaced aid programs with co-investment deals. Investors hope the moves will unlock more capital: “If local capital invests, foreign capital follows,” a South African asset manager told The Economist.