US energy secretary faces Iran fuel crisis at industry confab

The world’s top energy officials and executives will meet in Houston this week to chart a path through the massive energy crisis that the Iran war has created.

First up on the program Monday at the CERAWeek conference will be Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

His mandate will be reassuring US consumers about the trajectory of their energy bills — gasoline is now nearly $4 per gallon on average nationwide, the highest level since 2023.

But he’s also trying to persuade Big Oil CEOs to tune out capex-averse shareholders and mount a drilling push to offset disrupted supplies from the Gulf.

And Wright will need to explain how the administration’s latest emergency measure to keep oil flowing, a temporary sanctions waiver on Iran itself, won’t undermine US military objectives.

On the conference sidelines, expect plenty of chatter about AI and the overall electricity supply crunch.