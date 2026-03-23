US shifts ties with DRC, Rwanda

Washington is recalibrating its relationships with DR Congo and Rwanda as its push to resolve their conflict shifts from a largely diplomatic posture to a more overtly security-backed approach tied to strategic mineral interests.

In recent days, the US sanctioned elements of Rwanda’s military while reopening limited security cooperation with Kinshasa, and then convened both sides for renewed talks. The sequencing underscores a departure from a long-standing dynamic in which Kigali was often viewed as the more reliable regional security partner. Observers see this as an inflexion point.

The change reflects the fragility of the December accords, which US President Donald Trump framed as unlocking access to DR Congo’s critical mineral reserves, but which has failed to stabilize eastern Congo.

But while training and limited support may strengthen Congolese forces over time, structural constraints persist. Security analyst Jean-Jacques Wondo told Semafor that the effectiveness of such efforts hinges less on initial training than on sustained provisioning, logistics, and battlefield support — areas where gaps remain pronounced.