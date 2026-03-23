US air travel chaos worsens over DHS shutdown

The chaos plaguing US airports deepened on Monday as travelers faced hours-long lines stemming from a partial government shutdown.

As security officers work without pay, leading many to call out of work or quit, federal immigration agents were dispatched to airports across the country, ramping up a fight in Washington that stems from disagreements over homeland security funding.

President Donald Trump reportedly rejected an off-ramp that would alleviate long lines at airports but leave Immigration and Customs Enforcement without funding.

Air travel on Monday faced further turmoil after New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed for several hours following a deadly collision between an Air Canada jet and a firetruck; one runway is closed until Friday.