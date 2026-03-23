The Next 3 Billion on Tour Series: Nairobi Edition | Semafor Events

Taking place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, alongside KIICO and FinTech Festival 2026, Semafor will convene leaders to advance the conversation on financial inclusion at the intersection of long-term capital, policy, and financial infrastructure.

As global investors, policymakers, and financial system leaders gather in Nairobi, the convening will move beyond ecosystem-building toward action.

Informed by the Global Findex data, discussions will focus on how coordinated public–private efforts can close access and affordability gaps and strengthen inclusive growth across East Africa and other emerging markets.