Some World Cup jerseys made from recycled fabric

Some of the favorites at this year’s men’s soccer World Cup will be wearing jerseys made from recycled fabric, a move manufacturers hope could boost the circular-fashion industry.

The Nike Aero-FIT kit, worn by Brazil, England, and France, among others, is made entirely from textile waste. Previous fully recycled textiles have not been as breathable as virgin polyester, which is a problem in warm summer tournaments, the Financial Times noted.

Circular fashion also faces a cost problem: Recycled fabrics are up to three times costlier than new ones. But the issue is urgent, with the equivalent of a garbage truck’s worth of clothing landfilled or incinerated every second.