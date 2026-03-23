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Some World Cup jerseys made from recycled fabric

Mar 23, 2026, 8:30am EDT
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A Nike logo.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Some of the favorites at this year’s men’s soccer World Cup will be wearing jerseys made from recycled fabric, a move manufacturers hope could boost the circular-fashion industry.

The Nike Aero-FIT kit, worn by Brazil, England, and France, among others, is made entirely from textile waste. Previous fully recycled textiles have not been as breathable as virgin polyester, which is a problem in warm summer tournaments, the Financial Times noted.

Circular fashion also faces a cost problem: Recycled fabrics are up to three times costlier than new ones. But the issue is urgent, with the equivalent of a garbage truck’s worth of clothing landfilled or incinerated every second.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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