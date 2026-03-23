Senate tries frantically to reopen DHS

Long airport security lines, an impending recess, and Monday’s confirmation of Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary are driving urgent Senate talks to reopen the department.

But Republicans are split on whether to continue negotiating with Democrats on immigration enforcement or fund the rest of DHS, leaving ICE and CBP for later.

“We should surprise ourselves and do something intelligent,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who supports the latter.

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, said that would curtail DHS investigations into child trafficking and drug smuggling. She wants Democrats to re-engage with the White House; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., offered to meet this morning.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., told Semafor judicial warrants and masks are unresolved, but surmised: “Conversations are happening, and that’s good.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s view: “There are lots of ideas swirling right now.”