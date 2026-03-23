Exclusive / Senate Democrats demand FCC probe in Warner Bros. deal

A group of Senate Democrats on Monday demanded that FCC chairman Brendan Carr probe the foreign money funding Paramount’s planned takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a letter viewed by Semafor.

“This constellation of foreign investment from China and from Gulf states, with complex and sometimes competing relationships with the United States, demands rigorous, not perfunctory, review,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote.

Paramount bested Netflix with a $111 billion bid for Warner Bros. earlier this month. About $24 billion of that comes from Abu Dhabi, Qatari, and Saudi sovereign wealth funds.

The way the deal is currently structured prevents them from exercising influence over the governance or management of the combined company. But their sizable equity checks — combined with a Bloomberg report that Tencent, the Chinese tech giant, was in renewed talks to make its own investment alongside the Ellisons, who control Paramount — are making lawmakers worried about Warner-owned CNN’s ultimate fate.

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“Paramount’s representations that these investors will hold no governance rights demand careful independent verification. Even as non-governing partners, their massive investment creates significant opportunity for soft power and influence over CNN’s editorial decisions and business priorities,” the senators wrote.