Exclusive / Poll: Care anecdotes resonate with voters

As politicians look for new ways to earn voters’ trust on the economy ahead of the midterms, a new poll found voters are significantly more likely to support candidates who share their personal experiences of struggling to afford care.

The survey, conducted by Global Strategy Group on behalf of Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy and shared first with Semafor, found that nearly half of voters trust Democrats more to address the cost of care, while a third trust Republicans — and Democrats who talk about their own challenges gain an 11-point lead over Republicans whose messaging is broader.

“There’s so many policies the voters are clamoring for that are going to help them with costs,” pollster Matt Canter said. “Where this issue is unique is all candidates have a personal story … and then they can connect with voters on that.”

CFFE’s PAC said this month it would spend $50 million this election cycle to back Democrats who dial in on care.