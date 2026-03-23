Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Pentagon reportedly adopts Palantir as main AI system

Mar 23, 2026, 6:59am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp. Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Pentagon will reportedly adopt Palantir as its main AI system after a fallout with Anthropic.

The firm’s Maven model is already deeply embedded in US defense: It gathers battlefield data and identifies targets. The new move designates it the “program of record,” which streamlines its adoption across the military, Reuters reported.

The decision follows a high-profile dispute between the Pentagon and Anthropic, after the latter refused to permit its Claude model to be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons; the government has moved to render Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” meaning no other defense suppliers can use it. A complicating factor is that Maven itself uses Claude to analyze the data it collates.

Tom Chivers
AD