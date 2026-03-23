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Lebanon accuses Israel of planning invasion

Mar 23, 2026, 6:52am EDT
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Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon.
Karamallah Daher/Reuters

Israel attacked a key Lebanese bridge over the weekend as Israeli authorities approved an expansion of attacks, in what Lebanon’s president called a “prelude to ground invasion.”

Israeli forces have been hitting crossings over the Litani River and homes close to the border since a ground assault targeting Hezbollah began a week ago.

Beirut says more than 1,000 have been killed and a million displaced. The expansion of the Lebanese conflict, and growing fears of an all-out invasion, coincide with a major uptick in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank; six Palestinians have been killed, with European governments and an Israeli general both denouncing the “terror.”

Tom Chivers
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