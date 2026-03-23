Exclusive / Grid fight in Puerto Rico snarls US military base upgrades

At least six grid upgrade projects aimed at improving power reliability for the areas in which Roosevelt Roads Naval Station and Ramey Air Force Base are located were suspended, while another five are frozen in early planning stages as LUMA, the private utility that manages the grid, fights a legal challenge by Gov. Jenniffer González (R), a Trump ally, to cancel its contract. The suspended projects, which include transmission lines and substations, represent a total of roughly $480 million in potential investment. Josué Colón, the governor’s energy czar, said in a statement to Semafor that LUMA “has not proven to be either competent or efficient” at providing cheaper and more reliable power on an island that has gone many years without either.

AD

LUMA, one of whose owners is North America’s largest grid services company, was hired by the territory’s government in 2021 to fix things up and conduct distribution and retail utility services. In a statement, the company said that pushing it out of Puerto Rico “would disrupt progress on taxpayer investments at a critical moment.”

As Puerto Rico’s hometown hero Bad Bunny artfully observed in his recent Super Bowl performance, the island’s grid is in tatters, and has been for years. The government-owned energy company PREPA, which owns the territory’s power plants and grid lines, filed for bankruptcy to restructure $9 billion in debt in 2017, a few months before Hurricane Maria swept in and devastated the already-fragile system. In the years since LUMA took over, conditions have only worsened: Customers in Puerto Rico experienced an average of 30 hours without power in 2024, up from 26 in 2021 and relative to about 2 on the mainland, according to federal data. Outages are also longer, and in general the territory’s power is among the most expensive in the US.

González seized on this issue in her 2024 election campaign and promised to sack LUMA, a move that is widely popular with her frustrated constituents. But LUMA has an unenviable task, said Daniel Hernandez, a private energy consultant who previously worked for both LUMA and PREPA.

AD

Despite the island’s relatively small size, its grid is exceptionally complex because it has to function without the benefit of long-distance transmission lines found on the mainland. It also has to cross the island between power plants and consumers in the capital at an orientation that leaves it highly exposed to incoming hurricanes. The steamy climate, which promotes overgrown plant life, doesn’t help. Any private operator taking over the reins would require years to come up to speed on how to make the system work, let alone to improve it, Hernandez said. LUMA, in a January press release, also blamed a “lack of access to sufficient funds” — most of which trickle down from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency — for its poor performance.

There are certainly areas for all parties to improve, Hernandez said. But firing LUMA is “a very, very painful way” that could create more problems than it solves, he argued. The government’s plan is to find a new private contractor to replace LUMA, Colón said. But it’s not clear that any alternative candidate is adequately up to the task, Hernandez said: “And in parallel, the system needs to keep in operation. We need to keep the lights on.”