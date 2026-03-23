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Leftist candidate wins Paris mayoral race

Mar 23, 2026, 7:02am EDT
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Emmanuel Gregoire, Paris mayor-elect.
Emmanuel Gregoire, Paris mayor-elect. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The French left won the Paris mayor’s race, one of a number of blows to far-right and center-right challengers in nationwide municipal polls.

Emmanuel Grégoire won just over 50% of the vote, a result that Le Monde characterized as “the left’s greatest victory in Paris since 2001,” while Marine Le Pen’s National Rally — which had targeted a number of southern cities — suffered several defeats, though it made inroads in smaller towns and said it was building momentum ahead of next year’s presidential race.

Another winner: One of President Emmanuel Macron’s former prime ministers, Édouard Philippe, who won reelection as mayor of Le Havre and is seen as the favorite to advance to the 2027 presidential runoff against the National Rally.

Prashant Rao
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