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Europe quietly supports US campaign against Iran

Mar 23, 2026, 6:29pm EDT
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USAF B-1 bomber at RAF Fairford airbase.
USAF B-1 bomber at RAF Fairford airbase. Toby Shepheard/Reuters

Europe is quietly supporting the US’ campaign against Iran, even as President Donald Trump lambasts the continent for staying on the sidelines.

US military bases in the UK, Germany, Portugal, Italy, France, and Greece are fueling and launching American bombers and drones.

The continent’s cooperation underscores how any move to cut defense ties with Europe “would be a huge loss to the US,” an expert told The Wall Street Journal, but it also exposes Europe’s decades-long dependence on Washington: European leaders who have sought to distance themselves from the war hope their limited support for Trump’s actions against Tehran will convince him not to abandon Ukraine, Politico reported.

“It really is his war, and our problem,” a European analyst wrote in UnHerd.

J.D. Capelouto
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