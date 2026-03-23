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Argentina’s 2025 GDP growth signals economic recovery

Mar 23, 2026, 8:27am EDT
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Argentina’s President Javier Milei.
David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters

Argentina’s GDP expanded 4.4% last year, further confirmation of President Javier Milei’s success in turning around the economy.

The growth was the highest in years, apart from a pandemic bounceback, and part of Milei’s remarkable shift in South America’s second-largest economy. Since taking power in 2023, annual inflation — 160% when he became president — has plunged and is now at the lowest level in eight years, though it remains high.

Poverty has fallen too, despite Milei’s sharp cut to subsidies that sparked mass protests. Still, the self-described anarcho-capitalist’s approval rating has fallen in recent months, driven in part by accusations of corruption as well as concerns over stagnating incomes.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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