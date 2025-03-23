US, Ukraine negotiations resume in Saudi Arabia

US and Ukrainian officials resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia Sunday, as a top US envoy voiced optimism for a breakthrough in brokering a peace with Russia —while repeating multiple Kremlin talking points.

The talks mark the latest test of Washington’s approach to Kyiv: Ukraine has agreed to a US-led temporary truce, but in interviews over the weekend, US special envoy Steve Witkoff called Ukraine a “false country,” praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, and dismissed concerns that Moscow might be emboldened by a deal in Ukraine and invade other European nations.

Washington wants a broad truce by Easter, Bloomberg reported, though experts believe Putin is trying to prolong the talks: The Russian delegation in Saudi include “technical people who can ensure the talks aren’t rushed,” one Russia-based analyst said.