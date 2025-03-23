Turkey formally charges Erdoğan rival as Ankara deepens opposition crackdown

Turkish authorities formally arrested and charged a top rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as officials tried to curb the spread of growing anti-government protests.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was set to be named the presidential candidate for Turkey’s opposition on Sunday, but his jailing on corruption charges hobbles his bid; authorities also imposed a protest ban and travel restrictions on Istanbul.

The arrest “crossed the line separating a competitive authoritarian system from a truly autocratic Turkey,” Le Monde wrote.

But the US and Europe are unlikely to push back against Ankara, a Turkish opposition lawmaker wrote: Washington needs Turkey in countering Iran’s influence in the Middle East, while Europe sees the country as critical to its defense against Russia.