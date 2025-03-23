Some European officials are reportedly questioning the reliability of US Federal Reserve

European finance officials are reportedly discussing the possibility that the US Federal Reserve may not provide dollar funding in a future global financial crisis.

The behind-the-scenes talks, Reuters reported, cast doubt “over what has been a bedrock of financial stability.”

It remains highly unlikely that the Fed would stop honoring its funding backstops, but President Donald Trump has broken with enough other long-standing US policies to spark concern across the Atlantic.

The worry reflects how Trump’s weaponization of Washington’s dominance over the global financial system could ultimately erode US financial hegemony: “Economic dominance flows more from attraction than coercion. To reinforce U.S. economic power, Trump should lean into his dealmaking instincts,” an expert argued.