Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Some European officials are reportedly questioning the reliability of US Federal Reserve

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Mar 23, 2025, 2:21pm EDT
US Federal Reserve building
Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

European finance officials are reportedly discussing the possibility that the US Federal Reserve may not provide dollar funding in a future global financial crisis.

The behind-the-scenes talks, Reuters reported, cast doubt “over what has been a bedrock of financial stability.”

It remains highly unlikely that the Fed would stop honoring its funding backstops, but President Donald Trump has broken with enough other long-standing US policies to spark concern across the Atlantic.

The worry reflects how Trump’s weaponization of Washington’s dominance over the global financial system could ultimately erode US financial hegemony: “Economic dominance flows more from attraction than coercion. To reinforce U.S. economic power, Trump should lean into his dealmaking instincts,” an expert argued.

AD
AD