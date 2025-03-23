OpenAI, Meta explore deal with India’s Reliance

OpenAI and Meta are separately exploring deals with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to grow their artificial intelligence offerings in India, The Information reported.

The push reflects how much Western tech firms want to break into India, as the country offers a huge market for AI.

A team-up with Ambani, seen as a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could help OpenAI or Meta allay the concerns of Indian officials who worry foreign tech companies could hurt homegrown innovation.

The “accelerating global land grab” for AI has pushed countries like India to prioritize building out infrastructure, like data centers, so local companies also reap the benefits, The Information wrote.