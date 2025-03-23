More Americans seek second passports

More wealthy Americans are buying the right to live somewhere else — just in case.

More than half of the world’s nations offer passports or visas tailored to those able to cough up enough cash, with Americans now representing a majority of people “hedging” their options, The Atlantic wrote.

Many aren’t yet moving abroad, but want the option, worried by the chaos of the last few years and the uncertainty that has followed US President Donald Trump’s return.

“I never would have imagined my No. 1 source market would become America,” one immigration adviser said.

For those who can’t pay their way, family ancestry offers another increasingly popular avenue to diversify one’s passport collection.