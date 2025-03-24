Major progressive groups launch anti-Trump Substack

A coalition of some of the largest Democratic grassroots groups want to use Substack to promote their pushback against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

MoveOn, Indivisible, and Working Families Power, the 504(c)(4) arm of the Working Families Party, are launching a new digital publication this week called How We Fight Back, a digest of political analysis and direction for how readers and supporters can take action directly against Trump, Elon Musk, and Republicans.

“Our goal is simply to match the courage of everyday people in this country who are saying Enough,” said a copy of the first post shared with Semafor. “Enough of the greed and cruelty and corruption.”