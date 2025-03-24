Major progressive groups launch anti-Trump Substack

The Scoop
A coalition of some of the largest Democratic grassroots groups want to use Substack to promote their pushback against President Donald Trump’s agenda.
MoveOn, Indivisible, and Working Families Power, the 504(c)(4) arm of the Working Families Party, are launching a new digital publication this week called How We Fight Back, a digest of political analysis and direction for how readers and supporters can take action directly against Trump, Elon Musk, and Republicans.
“Our goal is simply to match the courage of everyday people in this country who are saying Enough,” said a copy of the first post shared with Semafor. “Enough of the greed and cruelty and corruption.”
Know More
While the publication will be on Substack, which relies on reader subscriptions, all How We Fight Back content will be free and unpaywalled. The coalition also plans to share guest essays and videos from Democratic lawmakers..
The move is part of a broader effort among Democrats to update their online presence and have an active presence on all major platforms. As Semafor has written previously, Democratic congressional staff in the House and Senate have been attempting to grow their members’ digital footprint, producing more short form video content for TikTok and Instagram.
Substack itself has seen large growth among independent journalists and activists opposed to Trump. Outlets including the Bulwark, Zeteo, and Substacks from Jim Acosta and former Washington Post columnist Jen Rubin have found large followings on the platform.