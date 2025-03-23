Anger, and Donald Trump, will define Canada’s next election

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called a snap election for April 28, kickstarting a campaign that will be defined by US President Donald Trump.

Carney said he has already begun to “fight the Americans,” describing the country’s trade war with the US as among the “most significant threats of our lifetimes.”

The tough talk tapped the wave of nationalism that Trump has inspired: “Rage is the new Canadian mood,” The Globe and Mail declared.

That anger, which has already helped Carney’s party stage a stunning comeback in the polls, could give him the edge.

The opposition Conservatives, meanwhile, must battle the widely held perception that they would align with Trump — and yield to his demands.