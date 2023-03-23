World Athletics bars transgender women from female competitions

The World Athletics Council, the international governing body for track and field and other running sports, announced Thursday that it is banning transgender women from competing in female competitions at international events.

"Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations," President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

The organization puts on the World Athletics Championships, which are considered the highest level of competition for the sport alongside the Olympic Games.