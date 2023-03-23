WHO on Elon Musk tweet: 'It's fake news'

WHO officials have raised concerns that misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 still pose a significant hurdle in the fight against the pandemic, with the agency last month warning that many remain unvaccinated against the virus because of false information about inoculations.

The agency added that this trend could pose significant challenges in mitigating future pandemics.

Governments across the world are in negotiations over a pandemic accord — a treaty that would, among other things, set guidelines on how to sustainably reduce travel and trade should another pandemic break out, and give WHO quicker access to outbreak locations.

Some U.S. Republicans have criticized the treaty with concerns it will supersede U.S. law, and some GOP Senators have publicly warned U.S. President Joe Biden against signing the accord without securing Senate approval.