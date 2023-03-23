Nature discovers its 2020 endorsement of Joe Biden backfired

The British scientific journal Nature’s endorsement of Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. presidential election did not change voters’ minds, but did reduce trust in science among supporters of Donald Trump who read the publication, a new study found.

The research, published in Nature’s sister journal Nature Human Behaviour, asked 2,000 voters to read the endorsement and compared their reactions to those of 2,000 controls.

It found “little evidence that the endorsement changed participants’ opinions about the two presidential candidates,” but did find that Trump supporters who had seen the endorsement were much less likely to trust Nature in particular, and scientists in general, than those who had not.

It also found that Trump voters who had seen the endorsement were less likely to seek out information on COVID-19 and on climate change than those who had not.