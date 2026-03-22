Trump to send ICE to airports as long security lines cause travel chaos

US immigration agents will be deployed to airports on Monday, President Donald Trump said, escalating a standoff in Washington over a government funding deal.

Long lines at airports caused frustration among travelers over the weekend as a partial government shutdown forces Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.

More than 400 TSA workers have quit, and if a funding deal is not reached soon, experts expect a surge in resignations.

As Democrats push for tighter limits on how immigration agents operate nationwide, the US border czar said they will conduct only “non-significant” tasks at airports, such as guarding exits.

There are few signs that lawmakers are close to a breakthrough to end the shutdown.