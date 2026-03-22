OpenAI to nearly double headcount this year

OpenAI plans to nearly double its headcount to 8,000 employees this year, as the startup ramps up a push to sell its AI products to businesses, the Financial Times reported.

The ChatGPT creator has been losing out on business customers to rival Anthropic, credit card payment data suggests, even as OpenAI’s chatbot remains popular among individual users.

The company’s hiring spree comes amid a dampened US labor market, as more companies pursue layoffs and pause hiring, often citing AI as the reason.

But the AI boom will drive “an increase in demand for workers with AI knowledge and associated skills,” Goldman Sachs researchers wrote last week.

It is also creating more blue-collar construction roles tied to the data center buildout.