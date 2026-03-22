Beijing seeks to draw contrast with US volatility

China pitched itself to global executives as a “harbor of stability,” drawing a contrast to US volatility.

Premier Li Qiang’s speech in Beijing on Sunday came as the world’s second-largest economy works to turn around a decline in foreign investment, which fell 9.5% in 2025.

Li also pledged to pursue more balanced trade after China logged a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus last year, underscoring concerns in Beijing that the trade imbalances could disrupt ties with other countries amid a trade truce with the US.

President Donald Trump’s visit to China is reportedly on hold until the Iran war is over, a delay that likely strengthens Beijing’s hand in geopolitical negotiations, analysts said.