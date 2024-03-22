Global CEOs to get audience with Xi Jinping

U.S. CEOs are expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday, signaling Beijing’s need of foreign capital as it works to revive its post-COVID economy.

Beijing has appeared to become increasingly hostile towards foreign businesses, reducing their presence in recent years, as world leaders have encouraged “de-risking” from China. But the country’s sheer market size — and cheap costs for high-tech production — means China will likely remain an invaluable manufacturing hub, particularly as green technology like electric vehicle batteries become more essential.