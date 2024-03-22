Gunmen open fire on Moscow concert hall, killing at least 40

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in an attack on a concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow after camouflaged gunmen opened fire on concertgoers, Russian news agencies reported. The assailants reportedly shot point-blank at the audience of a sold-out show of the Russia rock band Picnic at the 6,200-capacity venue.

The Crocus City Hall, a popular concert hall in Krasnogorsk, remains engulfed in fire after two explosions rocked the venue, Russian state news agency Tass reported, with dramatic images showing flames and clouds of smoke rising from the building. People remain trapped inside the building even as the roof has collapsed, the news agency reported.

Law enforcement agents and dozens of ambulances arrived at the scene, Russian media said. A search is ongoing for the perpetrators, the Russian National Guard said. While Russian special forces have reportedly entered the building, police are concerned that the attackers may have mined the venue, the news outlet Ostorozhno Novosti reported.

Both Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the shooting a terrorist attack. It comes after the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on March 7 issued a warning about an imminent threat of a terrorist attack on the Russian capital.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said images of the attack were “just horrible and hard to watch, and our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible shooting attack.” There is “no indication” of a possible Ukrainian role in the incident at this time, Kirby added.

Public events planned over the weekend have been canceled across much of Russia, while shopping malls in Moscow and St. Petersburg have been shut down, and security ramped up at airports and train stations, state media reported.