Reddit shares close trading up 48%

Reddit’s shares closed at $50.44 on the first day of trading, soaring 48% from opening. The company’s initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange marks the largest stock offering from a social media company in years.

Reddit, which is trading on the NYSE under the ticker RDDT, was valued at around $9.5 billion after closing Thursday. Private fundraising in 2021 placed the company’s value at about $10 billion.