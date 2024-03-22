Kremlin says Russia in ‘state of war’ in Ukraine

Peskov’s comments are not the first time that the Kremlin has referred to its military campaign as a war: In late 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Moscow that the country’s goal “is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war.”

Calling the conflict a “war” was effectively illegal in Russia, and the Kremlin implemented a law making it illegal to spread “misinformation” about its invasion of Ukraine.

Peskov on Friday also described an “internal mobilization,” a comment that follows rumors that Russia may soon mobilize more soldiers to the front lines.