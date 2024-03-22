Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to remove Johnson as speaker

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to boot Speaker Mike Johnson from his chair on Friday, shortly after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending deal to avoid a government shutdown that drew widespread opposition from conservatives.

But it was immediately unclear how many other members supported the Georgia congresswoman’s move, or when it might lead to a no-confidence vote.

Greene did not file her motion to vacate as “privileged,” which would have forced a vote within two legislative days, effectively guaranteeing a referendum on Johnson’s leadership after the House’s upcoming two-week recess. Instead, she submitted it as an ordinary motion, which will be sent to a committee for review.

“I filed the motion to vacate today, but it’s more of a warning than a pink slip,” Greene said while speaking to reporters on the steps of the Capitol. She emphasized that she did plan to trigger a vote eventually, but had no specific timeline — only that “the clock has started” for Republicans to begin “the process to elect a new speaker.”

“It doesn’t have to be forced and throw the house into chaos. I don’t want to put any of our members in a difficult place like we were for three and a half weeks,” she added, referring to the month-long leadership battle that ensued after a small group of Republicans toppled former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Greene accused Johnson of violating procedural rules that House Republicans had agreed to and of failing to win concessions on the border and abortion from Democrats during the spending negotiations. The government funding deal passed earlier on Friday with support from less than half the Republican conference.

“You know when another video that everyone is watching today? It’s the illegals rushing our border military-aged men running over Border Patrol running over the Texas National Guard,” Greene said. “And Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, handed over every ounce of negotiating power to Chuck Schumer and the Democrats and went ahead and funded the government. When this was our point of leverage.”

A spokesman for Johnson said that the speaker “always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing.” Johnson did not address the motion directly in a later statement to reporters, but defended the spending deal.

“During the FY24 appropriations process, House Republicans achieved conservative policy wins, rejected extreme Democrat proposals, and imposed substantial cuts while significantly strengthening national defense,” Johnson said. “The process was also an important step in breaking the omnibus muscle memory and represents the best achievable outcome in a divided government.”