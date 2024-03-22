Ethiopian bank sets deadline for $40 million withdrawn illegally in ATM glitch

The bank had alleged that most of the unauthorized withdrawals were carried out by university students. Officials believe news of the cash withdrawal glitch quickly spread among students on social media. The bank has written to various educational institutions throughout the country asking their students to cooperate in its effort to recoup its loss.

The bank released a statement this week on its plan to start posting names and images of the perpetrators as a way to force them to return the funds, in addition to pursuing legal avenues.

On Thursday it set a deadline of Saturday for clients to return the funds willingly.

Sources inside the bank told Semafor Africa it had so far only managed to recover a small portion of the amount it lost, which was why the institution has been forced to take drastic action.