Taiwan pursues internet satellite service ahead of potential Chinese invasion

TAIPEI — An ongoing internet disruption on one of Taiwan’s islands is accelerating the self-governed territory’s plans to launch an independent satellite network like SpaceX’s Starlink, which would help ensure it remains connected in a potential Chinese invasion.

Taiwan’s National Communication Commission blamed Chinese vessels last month for cutting two undersea cables providing high-speed internet to Matsu, a Taiwanese island located only a few nautical miles off the coast of China’s Fujian province. The cables have yet to be repaired; Matsu residents are currently relying on a microwave backup system and other fixes, such as using SIM cards from China.

The disruption was a major topic of discussion among tech industry workers and business executives when I visited Taipei last week. Some expressed concerns that if Taiwan were to go to war with China, the People’s Liberation Army could target the 16 undersea cables connecting the territory’s main island to the rest of the world.

T.H. Schee, a Taiwanese startup founder who hosts lectures on civil defense, noted that scenario would have ramifications as far away as Silicon Valley. Google, for example, has built two data centers in Taiwan and announced plans for a third in 2020. The company is also invested in three undersea cables connecting Taiwan to other countries. Google declined to comment.

Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang said last week that the territory would prioritize testing its satellite internet capabilities in outlying islands such as Matsu. She first announced in September that Taiwan was aiming to build a satellite system similar to the Starlink network run by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has become instrumental to Ukraine in its war against Russia.