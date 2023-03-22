SEC charges Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, and more celebs over crypto violations

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged prominent crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun over an alleged fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency tokens Tronix and BitTorrent on Wednesday.

Eight prominent celebrities were also charged for allegedly promoting the crypto brands without disclosing that they were paid to do so:

Actress Lindsay Lohan

Internet personality Jake Paul

Rapper Soulja Boy

Singer Austin Mahone

Porn actress Kendra Lust

Rapper Lil Yachty

Singer Ne-Yo

Rapper Akon

All of the celebs, except for Soulja Boy and Mahone, agreed to pay a total of over $400,000 to settle the charges, without admitting or denying their guilt, according to the SEC.