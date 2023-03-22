Scotland joined a lengthening list of places apologizing for forced adoptions

In one of her final acts as Scotland's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered a "sincere, heartfelt and unreserved" apology to what The Herald newspaper estimates is about 60,000 women who were torn away from their children.

Sturgeon acknowledged that some of these separated children likely faced abuse because of the practice.

"It is important to say very clearly that many of them went to loving homes, acknowledging these injustices should never be seen as a rejection of the deep bonds that people share with adopted families," she said. "But it is also clear that many of those affected — far too many — had a very, very different experience."