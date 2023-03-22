Why what wasn’t said in Putin and Xi’s joint statement may matter most

The omission points to the guardrails that still exist between Beijing and Moscow, despite otherwise effusive — if vague — statements of friendship.

In the statements released by each country’s foreign ministry, the leaders shared that advancement in the energy sector was a notable priority, as Russia becomes more reliant on China as an import market. The two countries also said they would work to promote research and development into a “new China-Mongolia-Russia natural gas pipeline.”

Xi and Putin expressed mutual support in standing up against Western alliances such as NATO, saying that they will develop “mutual military trust” to oppose “forces undermining regional peace and stability.”

Moscow and Beijing remained vague in proposing resolutions for the war in Ukraine — only saying actions that “increased tensions” and prolonged the war needed to stop.

But instead of having a “no limits” partnership, they opted for terms like “strategic partner” and “mutually beneficial cooperation” in the most recent statement.