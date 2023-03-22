Why the House GOP's big energy bill really matters

The two parties will have a lot to resolve to get to a deal on permitting reform, and it might be trickier in the throes of a presidential election cycle.

The Republican bill would boost fossil fuel production while repealing Biden administration clean energy policies — a nonstarter for Democrats. But it would also enact reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act, which is often blamed for bogging down the permitting process for everything from new pipelines to wind farms. It would set timelines for finishing reviews under the law, and impose a 120-day deadline to file litigation over energy and mining projects.

Democrats like Schumer have complained that the Republican proposal does not include provisions that would make it easier to build new electric transmission infrastructure. Those reforms are widely viewed as essential to the green energy transition, which will involve connecting Americans with vast amounts of new renewable electricity. But they’re also a knotty topic for lawmakers, involving the rights of local property owners, federalism, and questions about who will ultimately pay for the cost of new infrastructure.

The Democratic aide told me that any deal on permitting reform would need to include transmission, but the aide expressed optimism about getting to an agreement.

“Transmission is vital to getting clean energy from where it is produced to where people live, but the Republicans’ H.R. 1 proposal leaves this problem untouched. It’s one of the major things we must do this year,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

AD

Scalise didn’t directly answer when asked whether Republicans could get behind a permitting reform deal that addresses Democratic calls to speed up a transition to energy sources outside of fossil fuels.

“Our country is going to continue needing more energy of all kinds and this idea that you can just get rid of one very reliable and efficient form of energy and replace it with a more expensive and less efficient form of energy is ludicrous,” he said.

Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark. who chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources, and Scott Peters, D-Calif. are among those involved in bipartisan talks. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who unsuccessfully pushed for a bipartisan permitting reform measure last Congress, is also a key player to watch.

A Westerman spokesman told me the congressman has talked with Manchin and is optimistic about some “bipartisan magic” in the near future.

In the meantime, the decision by Republicans to prioritize H.R. 1 is a sign that they think they can win the messaging war on energy and the price at the pump.