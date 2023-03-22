Boris Johnson faces live TV grilling over his role in ‘partygate’ scandal

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be questioned by lawmakers investigating whether he deliberately misled Parliament over parties at his Downing St office during the COVID-19 lockdown.

If they find Johnson intentionally misled Parliament he could face suspension from the House of Commons, Britain's lower house of parliament, an event that could in turn force a by-election in his constituency.

The inquiry will be live-streamed from 2 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).