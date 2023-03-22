Boris Johnson faces live TV grilling over his role in ‘partygate’ scandal

The News
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be questioned by lawmakers investigating whether he deliberately misled Parliament over parties at his Downing St office during the COVID-19 lockdown.
If they find Johnson intentionally misled Parliament he could face suspension from the House of Commons, Britain's lower house of parliament, an event that could in turn force a by-election in his constituency.
The inquiry will be live-streamed from 2 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).
A series of revelations last year about Johnson and other senior government officials attending alcohol-fueled gatherings in Downing Street while the general public were forced to follow lockdown rules — dubbed ‘partygate’ by the British press — ultimately led to his resignation in July.
In a 52-page dossier published on Tuesday, Johnson repeatedly denied that his attendance at five of the parties were of any consequence. He previously claimed there was nothing wrong with the parties, but an inquiry and police investigation found the gatherings violated pandemic rules put in place by the former prime minister’s own government.
Johnson acknowledged in the document that an investigation into the parties found that rules were in fact breached. He also accepted that he “misled” parliament but stressed he did not do so “intentionally” or “recklessly.”