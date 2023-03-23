A startup is raiding the New York Post

There’s an old-fashioned rivalry brewing between New York’s most notorious tabloid and the media startup founded by the former proprietor of The Hill and the Hollywood Reporter.

In recent weeks, publisher Jimmy Finkelstein has poached several current and former well-known staffers away from the New York Post to join the Messenger, his digital news site which promises to launch in May. Two people with knowledge of the conversations told Semafor that the Messenger hired former digital editor-in-chief of the New York Post Michelle Gotthelf — who last year settled a bitter sexual discrimination lawsuit against the paper — as a top editor.

She helped hire the Post’s rewrite guru Bruce Golding and its managing editor for politics Neil Sloane, a Messenger spokesperson confirmed — and there are likely to be more staff jumping ship from the Post to the Messenger in the coming days.

The tabloid responded in its news pages, where it quoted one skeptic calling the Messenger “a money pit helmed by old-school executives with ‘delusional’ ambitions” and another referring to Finkelstein’s crew of older male executives as “ghosts from the past.”