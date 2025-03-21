Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump invokes wartime powers to boost domestic minerals production

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Mar 21, 2025, 6:43am EDT
North America
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office.
Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday invoking wartime powers to boost domestic mining of critical minerals, as Washington intensifies its push to wean the US off the China-dominated supply chain.

The executive order invoked the Defense Production Act to allow the US to immediately expand domestic output of minerals such as gold, copper and uranium, and streamline mining and production permits on national security grounds.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said that the order would “dramatically increase production of critical minerals and rare earths,” The Financial Times reported.

AD

It came as the US president also promised Thursday that a critical minerals deal with Ukraine in return for aid would be signed “very shortly.”

AD
AD