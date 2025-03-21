Sudan army retakes presidential palace in Khartoum

Sudan’s armed forces retook the presidential palace in Khartoum from a rival paramilitary group, a strategic and symbolic victory in the country’s brutal civil war.

The conflict erupted in April 2023 when the Rapid Support Forces seized control of much of the capital.

Both sides stand accused of human rights abuses and count among their backers an array of powerful nations.

The tide of the war appears to be shifting in favor of government forces, which have recently recaptured much of central Sudan. The violence has resulted in what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. “We can’t take any more of this war,” one Khartoum resident told The New York Times.