Pentagon due to brief Musk on China war plans, NYT reports

Pentagon officials will reportedly brief Elon Musk today on US plans for a potential military conflict with China.

The discussions — reported by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal — amplify concerns about Musk’s conflicts of interest: The billionaire is leading efforts to slash government spending, but his SpaceX business holds US defense contracts, while China is a key manufacturing hub and market for Tesla.

US officials have confirmed Musk will visit the Pentagon, but President Donald Trump denied that the talks would be about China. In any case, it is unclear why Musk is attending at all: As The Times noted, he is neither in the military chain of command nor is he an adviser to Trump on defense.