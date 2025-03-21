New York’s longest-running play offers AI-powered live translations to attract new audiences

An off-Broadway theater in New York has a new way to attract audiences: live, AI-powered translations that make performances more accessible to non-English speakers.

Attendees for Perfect Crime, performed at The Theater Center and the longest-running play in New York, can scan a QR code to search an online translation platform. They then select one of 60 languages and listen to the live translation through headphones during the show.

The murder mystery about a psychiatrist accused of killing her husband can be heard in Arabic, Afrikaans, Polish, and other languages, reflecting one of the many ways AI is becoming a part of daily life. The translation’s text also appears on the user’s phone for individuals who are hard of hearing or wish to follow along that way.

With a majority of Perfect Crime’s attendees being tourists visiting New York, roughly 25 to 30 people use the service across eight shows each week, allowing for the theater to sell tickets to those who may not have bought them without the offering, according to Catherine Russell, general manager of the theater who stars in Perfect Crime. Theatergoers have selected a wide range of language options, with no specific language dominating, she said.

Perfect Crime actors wear microphones that capture their voices, which are fed directly into the translation system to ensure no side conversations or audience noises are picked up. It’s free for theatergoers.

Broadway shows have largely recovered from the pandemic slump, in which theaters were closed for 18 months in New York. Off-Broadway productions and regional theaters, however, continue to struggle filling seats and turning a profit. Russell hopes offering the technology will draw in a new audience that hasn’t typically attended English theater.

“A lot of people don’t go to the theater because it’s not accessible to them,” she told Semafor. “If they don’t understand English well, they don’t see it as an option.”

Russell also hopes the translation service will give her show a leg up over the nearby musicals, which tend to be more popular than plays. The technology will eventually reach musicals and Broadway, she said, but it will take a while. “Off-Broadway can be more nimble. We can do things that Broadway can’t,” she added.