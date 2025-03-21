Trump’s order to shut education department rooted in longstanding conservative movement

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at closing the education department as part of a broader push to shrink the federal government.

The shutdown cannot be completed without congressional approval, setting the stage for a political and legal battle over the agency’s role.

The Department of Education is responsible for offering federal grants and loans to college students, as well as providing funds to low-income schools and disabled students, but has no role in determining curricula or operating schools, which is primarily left to states and local districts.

The executive order directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to shutter the department aside from some critical requirements required by law, as well as continue to provide “the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”